Janice Kirk passed away on Sunday 10/27/2019. Born June 12, 1936 to Robert and Twylah Nitsch in Buffalo N.Y. Janice was preceded in death by her 1st husband Joseph and her brother James. She is survived by her 2nd husband Richard, her sister Diane, her brother Robert and her son Michael and his wife Valerie her son Dee Joseph, step daughters Mary and Anne step sons Mike and Richard. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Janice was a graduate of The University of Buffalo and had a successful career that spanned journalism, education, art and dance. Janice loved travel, the arts, her family and friends and took pride in being a Eucharistic Minister. For The Church of the Advent in Kennett Square, Pa. She passed quietly at home surrounded by her family. Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Kennett Square Pennsylvania on Saturday November 2nd at 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 30, 2019