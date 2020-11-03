Janice Merrick Rowland, 87, of Malvern, PA passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on December 21, 1932 to Florence Marshall and William Sherwood Merrick. She was the beloved wife of the late Ivison Dady Rowland, with whom she spent 63 years of marriage. Janice graduated from Radnor High School in 1950 and from the University of Delaware in 1954 with a degree in English. After graduation, she attended Columbia University where she earned a master’s degree in Education. After stints in Lansdowne and Harrisburg for Ivison’s career, the Rowlands settled in Malvern in 1973 and Janice focused on raising her family. She had a passion for gardening and was an active member of the Berwyn Garden Club. She served as a Deacon at Paoli Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School. She was an avid walker and a voracious reader, but mostly Janice was focused on being a great wife, mother and grandmother. Janice volunteered at the Malvern Public Library in the 1980’s and really enjoyed the interaction with her coworkers and the patrons. She eventually took a position as a part-time employee and when she retired in 2016 she had been a part-time employee for more than 25 years. She and Ivison moved from their Malvern home of 43 years to Shannondell, in Audubon, PA in 2016. Janice is survived by David Ivison Rowland (Suzanne Rowland), Susan R. Culp (Winfield Scott Culp), Katherine R. Schneider (Chris Schneider), Mark Schneider Sr., and 10 grandchildren, Sara Rowland, Samuel Rowland, Winfield Scott Culp Jr., Laura Culp, Katie Culp, Daniel Culp, John Schneider, Janice Schneider, Mark Schneider Jr., and Jane Schneider. She was predeceased by her husband, Ivison and daughter Karen R. Schneider. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janice’s name to the Malvern Public Library, 1 East First Avenue, #2, Malvern, PA 19355 or on the library’s website www.Malvern-library.org
