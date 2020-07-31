Janice Rose Abruzzese, of Glenmoore, passed away on Thurs., July 30, 2020. She was the wife of Robert E. Abruzzese. Born in Paoli, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Helen T. Forcine. In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by her daughters, Lisa A. Ressel (Dennis) and Diane A. Connell (Butch), three grandchildren and her brother. Mass:10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
. Interment will be private.