Jason J. Firlein, 37 of Coatesville, PA passed away on January 10, 2020. Jason was born on October 8, 1982 in Chester, PA. He was a 2001 graduate of Coatesville Area Senior High School where he excelled in football. After graduating he began his career as a plumber. He was known for his sense of humor, big heart, strong will, movie quotes, signature laugh, strength, how he appreciated the little things in life like an ice cold beverage. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Geri Firlein and Nancy and Phil Sponeybarger; brothers, Jim, Timothy (Darlene), Gabriel Trasatti and Dylan (Justine); former spouse, Valerie Pickel; grandmother Gloria Mena; nephews, Travis, Chase, James and Weston; nieces, Sofia and Mila and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held at the West End Fire Hall 134 Strode Ave Coatesville, PA 19320 on Wednesday, January 22 any time between 5 and 9 pm. This will be a time to remember the good times. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Jason’s name to The Coatesville High School Football Program to support the “Jason Firlein Memorial Hard Nosed Player Of The Year” award to be awarded annually to the player who most exemplifies the hard nosed style that Jay played with please make donations at coatesvillefootball.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 19, 2020