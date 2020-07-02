1/1
Jason M. Sgro
Jason M. “Jay” Sgro, 41, of Coatesville, died June 30, 2020 in his parent’s residence. Born in Wynnewood, he was the son of Samuel J. and Janine M. (Schwika) Sgro of Emmaus. Jay was a 1996 graduate of Downingtown Senior High School and a 2001 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an insurance agent and adjuster for Assured Partners. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Downingtown. Jay had a heart of gold and loved his family, friends, fishing, and kayaking. He was devoted to caring for his Uncle Mike, who had down syndrome. Jason is survived by his parents, Sam and Janine Sgro and sister, Jessica A. Sgro of Breinigsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tue., July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Lehigh County, P.O. Box 339, East Texas, PA 18046-0339.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
