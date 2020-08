Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason W. Hitchings, 52, of Downingtown, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020. He was a graduate of Downingtown High School. Earned his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and MBA from Penn State University. He was General Manager for Comanche Technologies. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.



