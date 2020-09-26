Jay C. Hayes, Sr., 82, of West Brandywine, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 under the care of Green Meadows Rehab Center of Malvern. He was the widower of the late Nancy Hayes, who passed away in 2019 after they shared 61 years of marriage. Born in the Coatesville Hospital, Jay was the son of the late Beatrice (Barnett) and Job C. “Bud” Hayes. Jay was a 1956 graduate of the S. Horace Scott High School, and spent one year at Lehigh University before joining the US Air Force in 1957. He served honorably in the Air Force for nearly five years, earning the rank of Airman first class. Jay owned and operated J.C. Hayes Oil Co until 1984. He was a member of Christ Church of Downingtown OPC and enjoyed riding bicycles, camping and model trains. Jay is survived by his two sons: Jay C. Hayes Jr., husband of Dawn, of Coatesville, and Timothy Hayes, husband of Gigi, of Coatesville; six grandchildren, Shannon Butcher (Ty), Jocelyn Brody (Shane), Rebekah Waltz, Alex Hayes (Alyse), Samantha Ostrow (Matt), and Lydia Reed (Jordan); 10 great grandchildren; and his sister, Marnie Hershey, wife of Fred, of Coatesville. He was predeceased by his grandson, Justin Hayes. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 3 PM at Coatesville Bible Fellowship, 6 N 4th Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320. The visitation will be from 1 PM until the time of the service. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted www.wildefuneralhome.com
