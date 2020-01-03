|
|
Jay M. Hess, Sr., 92, of West Chester, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Willow Street on November 12, 1927, Jay was predeceased by his beloved wife, Edna, with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage. Jay is survived by his three devoted children, Jay Hess, Jr. (Marlene) of Thorndale, Ray Hess (Karen) of Kennett Square and Jana Davis (Richard) of West Chester. Jay was greatly loved by 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Jay to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Goshen Baptist Church, 1451 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382; where the family will greet guests starting at 10 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Goshen Baptist Church, 1451 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382; or Penn Medicine Hospice, 400 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 7, 2020