Jean Botkin, age 74, of Downingtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jean is survived by her children; Robert Botkin Jr. (Maia Botkin) and Sandy Falkner (Steven Falkner); her grandchildren Jayden and Layla Falkner, and siblings; Sally Shero-Letson (Robert), Edward Shero (Kathy), Ronald Shero, Janet Blagdon, and Doris Nolte. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Botkin Sr. Jean was a thoughtful, loving and caring person. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to cook, garden, and spend time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 16th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A morning visitation will be held from 10 – 10:45 am on Thursday, October 17th at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320, where her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Church Cemetery, Coatesville. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 11, 2019