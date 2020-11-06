Jean E. Sampson-Winchester, a longtime resident of Parkesburg, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Pocopson Nursing Home in West Chester, PA. She was 96 years old and has been a resident at Pocopson since 2014 where she spent much of her time playing (and winning) at bingo and became proficient at decorating and gifting pottery. Jean was married three times, once to the late Stanley T. Sampson, Sr., who passed away in 1970, and twice to the late Rudolph “Rudy” Winchester Sr., who passed away in 1992. She was a long time employee of Pepperidge Farms Corporation in Downingtown, PA. Upon retiring she enjoyed local traveling and camping trips with Rudy. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was fortunate to have traveled to several foreign countries while visiting with her son, daughter-in-law, and grand children serving overseas in the U.S. Navy. She fulfilled a “bucket list” desire when she slept over several nights in an English castle. Born in 1924, she was no stranger to adversity. She grew up in her pre and early teen years during the great depression and, like most Americans, endured the hardships and sacrifices associated with day-to-day life during World War II, all by the time she was 21 years old. Those experiences undoubtedly helped to develop her “tough-as-nails” personality she became famous for. She was a good mother and grandmother, a survivor, and a great provider. She always made sure there were toys under the tree at Christmas, birthday celebrations for the kids, and plenty of good food on the table! Surviving Jean are her two sons, S. Thomas Sampson, Jr., married to Fannie (Mickie) Kibler Sampson of Maryville, TN, and Walter D. Sampson, married to Judy Nitzenberger Sampson of Christiana, PA. In addition, Jean leaves behind 3 loving grandchildren; Mindy Ulfig, Christine Spaulding, and Andrea Sampson, plus four great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and surviving members of the Winchester family. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her only grandson, Michael D. Sampson. Jean has chosen cremation and requested to have portions of her ashes buried with both of her late husbands. Per Jean’s request, having outlived her parents, sisters, husbands, and most friends of here generation, she has requested not to have a ceremony but simply be remembered fondly by those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com