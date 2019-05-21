|
Jean C. Eggleston, 85, of Coatesville, PA, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home. She had played a consistent and vital role in music ministry for many years throughout the greater Coatesville area. Born in Coatesville she was the daughter of he late Lymas Winfield, Sr. and Hazel (Brown) Winfield. She received her early education in the James Adams School and West Chester University and was a 1956 graduate of West Chester. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served as Minister of Music for over 50 years. She served in the music ministry at Christian Faith Fellowship in Downingtown, the First Baptist Church of Bernardtown, and the Salem Baptist Association. She leaves her daughter, Leslie (Ventnor) Wright; son, John D. Eggleston, II; sisters, Barbara Kennedy, and Marlene Winfield. She was a skilled teacher and admired mentor of many. She made an indelible mark on our community our churches and our hearts. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, May 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 819 Coates St, Coatesville. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, with an additional viewing being held 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, followed by a Musical Jubilee service from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 22, 2019