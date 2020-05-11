Jean Elizabeth Buchanan (Fowlds) age 88, of Downingtown, PA passed away on May 6th, 2020 from covid 19. Jean was born January 25th, 1932 in London, England to the late James and Martha Fowlds. Jean was a strong woman who grew up in England and survived the London air raids during WWII. She became a US citizen in 1955. She raised her four daughters while traveling around the world, worked in the food industry and later had a successful career at Home Shopping Network in Largo, Florida. Jean is survived by her four daughters, Christine Miller, Dorothy Scott, Sharon Hartman and Lisa Ayers and their spouses: her grandchildren Michelle Sumrall, Jude Hendershot, Kevin and Blair Roberts, Darryl, Hillary and Zachary Ayers, Keith Miller, Samantha Garman and their spouses. Jean also has 9 great grandchildren, Nicole and Natalee Learn, Luke and Charlie Hendershot, Danielle Johnson, Colin and Ashlyn Roberts and Skylar and Logan Ayers. “Betty”, as she was known in England, is survived by her family in England, sisters Sheila Chamberlain, Maureen Bruce, and brothers Alan Richardson, Edward Richardson (deceased), Michael Fowlds and many nieces and nephews. Jean had a terrific work ethic, wonderful sense of humor and a smile for everyone. She enjoyed reading, especially to her grandchildren, as well as dancing, shopping, cards, knitting, and holiday dinners where she was an entertaining storyteller. Jean was a true animal lover who had a close relationship with the family black lab, Nikko. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family. Mom, you will forever be in our hearts! Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Chester County Food Bank at https://chestercountyfoodbank.org/ or the Chester County Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund at https://www.chestercountyhospital.org/giving/ways-to-give/make-a-gift-now Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 11 to May 12, 2020.