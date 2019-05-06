|
|
Jean E. Friebel, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennett Square PA. on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA., she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Florence Work. Jean graduated from Olney High School in 1938. For many years, she worked for Royal Bank in Jenkintown, PA. For the past 13 years she lived independently in a cottage on the property of the Friends Home in Kennett Square. She was a longtime faithful member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent and attended regularly with her daughter Deborah and son-in-law Pete. At Advent she was very active as a receptionist and in the prayer shawl ministry.
Jean adored her family and is survived by her three children: Lt. Col. William R. Friebel III, USAF (Ret), Robert C. Friebel Sr. and his wife Judy and daughter Deborah Rock-Peterson and her husband Pete. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Stacy Solimeno, Robert C. Friebel Jr., Amy Heron, Jamie Friebel and Jamie Kelly. Jean was predeceased by her husband William R. Friebel Jr. in 1980.
You are invited to visit with Jean's family and friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. A private interment for the family will be held in the adjoining memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent.
Published in Daily Local News on May 6, 2019