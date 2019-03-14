|
Jean Posey Funk, a resident at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville, passed away on March 14, 2019, after an extended illness. Jean was born in Lancaster on May 13, 1927. She was the daughter of Jacob S. Posey and Helen Ackerman Posey. Jean spent her childhood in the Lancaster area. She graduated from West Lampeter High School in 1944, where she distinguished herself academically and athletically. After high school Jean attended Penn State University graduating with a BS degree in Mathematics in May of 1948. During her years at Penn State she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and also participated on the Mens Rifle Team. In May of 2004 Penn State awarded her The Pioneer in Women’s Athletics Award recognizing her as the first woman to represent Penn State in an intercollegiate athletic event. She spent her summers working at her grandfather’s company, The Posey Ironworks. Jean lived most of her adult life in Coatesville raising her family and eventually teaching math at Coatesville Area Senior High School. She was involved in numerous community organizations including the United Way, both Junior and Senior Century Clubs, the East Fallowfield Historical Society, Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society, Senior Circle and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Jean is survived by her four children, Becky Kirschman of Brick, NJ, Judi (Louis) Laurento of The Villages, FL, Terry (Nancy) Funk of Titusville, Jim (Alisa) Funk of Gaithersburg, MD; 8 grandchildren, Tammy (Forrest) Higgins, Stacey Meacham, Jim (Alison) Funk, Kate (Jason) Johnson, David (Rachael) Funk, Josh Funk, Jake Funk and Jordan Funk; 6 great grandchildren, Jeff Hilton, Harlie Troop, Forrest Higgins IV, Cooper Johnson, Blake Johnson and Brooke Funk. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Walter W. Posey II. Jean will be fondly remembered for her passion for teaching and concern for her students. She enjoyed gardening, bridge with her friends, summer days at Chester Valley and the Jersey Shore and cheering on the Coatesville Red Raiders and Nittany Lions. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Delta Kappa Gamma, c/o Treasurer Grace Bekaert, 320 Ramsey Road, East Fallowfield, PA 19320. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 16, 2019