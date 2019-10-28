|
|
Jean Louise Ferroni of Chatham, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at her home. She was 94 years old. Born in West Grove, Pennsylvania, Jean was the daughter of Horace Melvin Frank and Stella Graham Frank. She was the beloved mother of Faye L. Ferroni, John A. Ferroni (Joanne) and James Ferroni (Donna); grandmother of Scott Ferroni, Mark Ferroni and Paul Ferroni; sister of Sonny Frank. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren. A viewing will be from 9:30AM until 11:00AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at CHATHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3215 Gap Newport Pike, Chatham. Burial will follow the funeral service in Unionville Cemetery. A luncheon will be at the church hall following the cemetery service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chatham United Methodist Church or to Unionville Cemetery, P.O. Box 394, Unionville, PA 19375 LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 29, 2019