Jean M. Ramsay, 81, of East Fallowfield, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Pocopson Home. She was the beloved wife of W. Chester Ramsay, III. Born in Nampa, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Richard Mealey and Darlien Morris Holland. Jean was an area resident most of her life. She was employed alongside her husband with the Chet Ramsay Antique Shop. Jean was an active member of the Ercildoun Friends Meeting and she volunteered with many other local civic organizations. She is survived, in addition to her husband, by 2 daughters; Connie J. Ramsay of Lancaster and Dianne L. Caldwell of Gap, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 sister Nonna Roach of Idaho. Services and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
