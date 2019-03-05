Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Napoletano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Napoletano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Napoletano Obituary
Jean Napoletano (nee Belgiovane), age 95, of Tel Hai Retirement Community, New Holland and formerly of West Philadelphia, on March 2nd 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Michael Napoletano. Loving mother of Judy Napoletano Neff (the late Jerry) and Paul Napoletano (Joyce), and cherished grandmother of Karen Neff Wack (Jeff) and Jill Neff Stoltzfus (Kevin). Dearest great-grandmother of Andrew Stoltzfus, Sara Stoltzfus, Ryan Wack and Brandon Wack. Precious daughter of the late Regina (nee Lallone) and Domenic Belgiovane. Devoted sister of Alexander Belgiovane, Sr. (Margie), Anne Petitto (the late Rocco) and the late Casparo (Spitz) Belgiovane (the late Connie). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, March 14th, from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Donato’s Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
Download Now