Jean Napoletano (nee Belgiovane), age 95, of Tel Hai Retirement Community, New Holland and formerly of West Philadelphia, on March 2nd 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Michael Napoletano. Loving mother of Judy Napoletano Neff (the late Jerry) and Paul Napoletano (Joyce), and cherished grandmother of Karen Neff Wack (Jeff) and Jill Neff Stoltzfus (Kevin). Dearest great-grandmother of Andrew Stoltzfus, Sara Stoltzfus, Ryan Wack and Brandon Wack. Precious daughter of the late Regina (nee Lallone) and Domenic Belgiovane. Devoted sister of Alexander Belgiovane, Sr. (Margie), Anne Petitto (the late Rocco) and the late Casparo (Spitz) Belgiovane (the late Connie). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, March 14th, from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Donato’s Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 11, 2019