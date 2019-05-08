Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Jeanmarie T. Quinzi Cole, 60, of Kennett Square died May 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Philip H. and Agnes Manni Quinzi. Jeannie was the loving wife of Gregory S. Cole; devoted mother of Tmax , Tia and Troy Varrasse; sister of Stephen S. Quinzi (Debra), Philip J. Quinzi (Tina) and Felicia Maria Quinzi (Denis Flanagan); also survived by her extended family: Ryan , Lindsay , Devin , Jarrett, and Gillian Cole. Celebration of Jeanmarie’s Life: 12-3 PM Sat., May 11, 2019 at Stingers Waterfront, 401 S. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 9, 2019
