Jeanne Deputy McCorkle, 96, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, formerly of the Downingtown area, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was the youngest of three siblings and the last of her generation. She was an adored aunt to the families of her brother and sister. Jeanne was predeceased by her husbands and a grandchild. She is survived by her four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her many contributions in life will be forever treasured by her family! You may reach her family by email at JED_JDM@AOL.com



