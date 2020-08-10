1/1
Jeannette Lake
Jeannette Lake, (nee Shinn), 98, of Glenmoore, went home to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Glenmoore. Born in Oreland, Pa, she was a member of the former Bacton Hill Church, currently a member of Christ Memorial Lutheran Church. She was married to the late Arthur Lake for 50 years. Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Dot Burhans and her son, Arthur Lake of Shelbyville, IN; grandchildren, Jason and Christopher and her great grandchildren, Grant and Isabelle. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
