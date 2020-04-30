Jeannie Pierce Scott
Jeannie Pierce Scott, age 91 of Kennett Square, PA and Annandale, VA passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square, PA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfonse Simeone and her second husband, Bob Scott. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Nute Pierce and beloved grandson, David Alan Becker. Beatrice Jeannie Pierce was born in Kennett Square, PA on November 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Augustus Duer and Beatrice Nute Pierce. She graduated from Kennett High School, class of 1946 and attended Centenary College for Women, where she earned a degree in early education. Jeannie adored her kindergartners at Lynbrook Elementary School, in Springfield, VA; she went on to attend their graduations, weddings, and baby showers. She made lasting friendships with her coworkers. She lit up every room she entered often followed by “I love you, Honey”. Jeannie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Annandale and the First Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square. She was devoted to God, and kept him in her heart always. She loved the ocean. She especially loved Hawaii where she lived with her first husband, Alfonse Simeone, her son Franklin, and where her second son, Stephen was born. Her second husband, Bob Scott brought Jeannie back to Hawaii multiple times, and finally back to her hometown of Kennett Square. Jeannie is survived by her children: Franklin Duer Simeone (Viki) of San Francisco, CA; Stephen Pierce Simeone (Patti) of Tampa, FL; and Kina Simeone Clark (Harry) of Gladwyne, PA. Her grandchildren: Jamin Simeone (Carlye), Lonette Simeone, Adriel Simeone, and Lauren Simeone, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Thomas Scott (Barbie) of Cincinnati, OH, Courtney Scott (Dana) of Reston, VA, and Leecie Scott of Winchester, VA; her step grandchildren, Nicholas Scott (Blakney); John Scott (Crissy); Amanda Haldeman (Josh); Erin Calantuoni (Brian); Michelle Keys (Andrew) Gary Richter (Heather); Crystal Blair; Casey Blair (Stephanie); and 12 great grandchildren. Services will be scheduled for a later date at the Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square. Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA; please visit her online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com

Published in The Daily Local from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
