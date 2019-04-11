|
Jeannie M. Preece went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 29, 2019, peacefully at home with family after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Jay S. Preece. Born in Chester County she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Edna Mae Martin Mackey. She was an active member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church, Cochranville. Jeannie loved children and was a foster parent to over 205 children. She is survived by her children, Robbin Preece of Fort Worth, TX, Jeanna Preece of Oxford, PA, Ashely Humphrey of Fredonia, PA, Sean Preece of Leola, PA, Patrick Preece of Dover, DE, Christina Smith of Elkton, MD, Autumn Stanley of Washington D.C., Adam Preece of Oxford, PA, and Andrew Preece of Oxford, PA. She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her sons, Vernon and Randy Preece, and granddaughter, Danna Lunger. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, April 13, at Safe Harbor Baptist Church, 478 Daleville Rd., Cochranville, PA, where friends and family may visit from 1-2 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 12, 2019