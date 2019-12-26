Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-1091
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Gatano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Gatano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Gatano Obituary
Jeffrey Gatano, 47, of Coatesville died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Ronald A. Gatano and Janet Byers. Jeffrey was a 1990 graduate of Coatesville High School and was employed as a clerk at the Rite Aid. He was a very gifted woodcrafter and enjoyed fishing with his brother and mother anywhere he could find a stream. Jeffrey fought renal failure for 33 years. He had a faithful companion in his dog, Pepper. Surviving him, in addition to his parents, is his step-mother, Judy Gatano; a brother, Ronald S. Gatano (Jennifer C.) and a sister, Jennifer L. Moore (Terry); nieces, Emily and Melinda; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -