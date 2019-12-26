|
Jeffrey Gatano, 47, of Coatesville died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Ronald A. Gatano and Janet Byers. Jeffrey was a 1990 graduate of Coatesville High School and was employed as a clerk at the Rite Aid. He was a very gifted woodcrafter and enjoyed fishing with his brother and mother anywhere he could find a stream. Jeffrey fought renal failure for 33 years. He had a faithful companion in his dog, Pepper. Surviving him, in addition to his parents, is his step-mother, Judy Gatano; a brother, Ronald S. Gatano (Jennifer C.) and a sister, Jennifer L. Moore (Terry); nieces, Emily and Melinda; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019