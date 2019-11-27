Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul C Rogers & Sons Inc
36 W Main St
Merrimac, MA 01860
(978) 346-9273
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
42 Green Street
Newburyport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Palermo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Palermo


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Palermo Obituary
Jennifer K. (Crossman) Palermo, age 50, of Merrimac, passed suddenly at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Friday evening, November 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to Ronald J. Palermo and have been each others best friend and soulmate for 31 years. Born in Toledo, Ohio, August 30, 1969, she was the daughter of Kenneth H. Crossman and Theresa R. (Piasecki) Crossman. Jennifer was employed by Shaheen Bros. in Amesbury, where she worked in sales support. Jennifer was heavily involved in the sport of tennis. Starting her sophomore year of high school at East High School in West Chester, PA, she moved on to be a high-ranking Middle States junior in USTA Tennis and went on to play Division 1 tennis at Penn State University Brandywine Campus and Temple University in college. Jennifer was recently nominated to be a part of Penn State’s Inaugural Hall of Fame. Jennifer was also beloved by the tennis community in this area. From her daughter Hayley’s high school team at Pentucket Regional High School, to her friends at the Newburyport Racquet Club, she was supported and loved by her tennis family. The sport of tennis is something her and her daughter Hayley will always share. A supportive and loving mother, Jennifer was always there for her children. She enjoyed watching her younger daughter Avery compete in gymnastics nationals, and loved watching her play lacrosse for Pentucket Youth Lacrosse. Jennifer never missed the chance to tell her daughters how proud she was of them and how much she loved them, and that surely will never change. A precious heart stopped beating when we lost Jen, but the gift of her life, which brought such joy to her family and friends, is the priceless treasure of cherished memories that will live forever, and eventually ease the deep-rooted pain of her loss. Jennifer was a light to her family, her friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Jennifer leaves behind her husband, Ron and beloved daughters, Hayley and Avery; her parents, Kenneth and Theresa; her brother, Doug Crossman and wife Melinda and their children, Molly and husband Ben, and Kevin; mother-in-law, Marianne Palermo; brother-in-law, Christopher Palermo and wife Marianne and their children, Nicholas and Anna Marie; sister-in-law, Natalie and husband Joel Kurtz, and their children, Carter and Ella; along with extended family and numerous dear friends. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Ernest Palermo. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 42 Green Street, Newburyport. There will be no visiting hours and burial will be private for the family. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 36 West Main Street, Merrimac.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -