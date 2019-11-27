|
Jennifer K. (Crossman) Palermo, age 50, of Merrimac, passed suddenly at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Friday evening, November 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to Ronald J. Palermo and have been each others best friend and soulmate for 31 years. Born in Toledo, Ohio, August 30, 1969, she was the daughter of Kenneth H. Crossman and Theresa R. (Piasecki) Crossman. Jennifer was employed by Shaheen Bros. in Amesbury, where she worked in sales support. Jennifer was heavily involved in the sport of tennis. Starting her sophomore year of high school at East High School in West Chester, PA, she moved on to be a high-ranking Middle States junior in USTA Tennis and went on to play Division 1 tennis at Penn State University Brandywine Campus and Temple University in college. Jennifer was recently nominated to be a part of Penn State’s Inaugural Hall of Fame. Jennifer was also beloved by the tennis community in this area. From her daughter Hayley’s high school team at Pentucket Regional High School, to her friends at the Newburyport Racquet Club, she was supported and loved by her tennis family. The sport of tennis is something her and her daughter Hayley will always share. A supportive and loving mother, Jennifer was always there for her children. She enjoyed watching her younger daughter Avery compete in gymnastics nationals, and loved watching her play lacrosse for Pentucket Youth Lacrosse. Jennifer never missed the chance to tell her daughters how proud she was of them and how much she loved them, and that surely will never change. A precious heart stopped beating when we lost Jen, but the gift of her life, which brought such joy to her family and friends, is the priceless treasure of cherished memories that will live forever, and eventually ease the deep-rooted pain of her loss. Jennifer was a light to her family, her friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Jennifer leaves behind her husband, Ron and beloved daughters, Hayley and Avery; her parents, Kenneth and Theresa; her brother, Doug Crossman and wife Melinda and their children, Molly and husband Ben, and Kevin; mother-in-law, Marianne Palermo; brother-in-law, Christopher Palermo and wife Marianne and their children, Nicholas and Anna Marie; sister-in-law, Natalie and husband Joel Kurtz, and their children, Carter and Ella; along with extended family and numerous dear friends. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Ernest Palermo. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 42 Green Street, Newburyport. There will be no visiting hours and burial will be private for the family. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 36 West Main Street, Merrimac.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 29, 2019