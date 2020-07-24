Jennifer Reynolds Johnson, 59, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Jennifer was born to Arnold Gene Reynolds and the late Bette Ann Bader on July 17, 1961 in Syracuse, New York. She spent most of her childhood in Ormond Beach, Florida where she attended St. Brendan’s Elementary School and Fr. Lopez High School. In the middle of her senior year, she and her family moved to Devon, Pennsylvania and she graduated from Conestoga High School in 1979. Jennifer then attended Villanova University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts. While working full time as a paralegal in Philadelphia, she pursued law school at night and received a J.D. from Widener (now Delaware) Law School. After graduation, Jennifer worked for Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young Law Firm for a decade. Jennifer met her husband, David Alan Johnson, through a singles’ group at Christ Community Church in West Chester, PA, and the two married in 1997. The couple had three children while living in Paoli, PA, and moved to the Coatesville, PA area in 2002. In 2003, the young family spent a year in China, where the couple taught classes at Tianjin University of Technology. Upon her return to the US, Jennifer worked in several temporary positions before finding a permanent position with the Bank of New York Mellon in Wilmington, Delaware. Jennifer and her family attended Grace Covenant EPC where she served in various roles and helped lead the women’s ministry. She also served on the board of the Mission to Chinese Seamen for many years. Jennifer enjoyed hiking, tennis, drawing, reading, and spending time with friends and family. Jennifer is survived by her husband: David and her 3 sons: Andrew, Samuel, and Benjamin. She is also survived by her father, Arnold Gene Reynolds, sisters: Cindy Reynolds and Karie Reynolds; and brothers: Scott Reynolds and Rodney Reynolds. In accordance with regulations, those attending services for Jennifer must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31 from 6-8 PM at Grace Covenant EPC, 444 Creamery Way in Exton, PA and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, at Grace Covenant EPC at 10 AM. All guests attending the service on Saturday are to reserve their seats in advance. Seats may be reserved on Jennifer’s tribute page at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
. A live stream of the funeral service can also be viewed at www.gracecovenantepc.org/Johnson
A private interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown, PA. Memorial contributions in Jennifer’s name can be made to the Mission to Chinese Seamen, an organization that provides for the material assistance and spiritual counselling to international seafarers (mostly from East Asia) who enter the ports of Philadelphia along the Delaware River. Donations can be made via their website at www.seaministry.org
or by mail to the following address: 4 Faggs Manor Lane, Paoli, PA 19301. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.