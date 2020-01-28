|
Jennifer Louise (Mull) Tolentino, 50, of Mohnton, died unexpectedly December 31, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. She was born December 4, 1969, in Chester County, the Daughter of Donald F. Mull and Jayne A. (Yocum) Mull. Jennifer Graduated from Downingtown High School, Class of 1988. She went on to spend her life loving animals and enjoying being a mother to her five children. Preceded in death by her mother Jayne A. (Yocum) Mull, her sister Donna S. Mull, and her lovely daughter Jayne E. Owens. She is survived by her father Donald F. Mull, of Downingtown; life partner Jay P. Owens, Son Tyler Tolentino, of West Chester; Son Jaydon Owens, and daughters Jenna and Jocelyn Owens. Also survived by, her brother Jeffrey R. Mull and wife, Tammie, of Atglen; and sister Sandi (Mull) Belmonte and husband, Joseph, of Glenmore. Family and friends are invited to P.J. Whelihan’s Restaurant in Downingtown, on February 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a celebration of Jennifer’s life.
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 29, 2020