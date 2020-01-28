Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Tolentino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Tolentino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Tolentino Obituary
Jennifer Louise (Mull) Tolentino, 50, of Mohnton, died unexpectedly December 31, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. She was born December 4, 1969, in Chester County, the Daughter of Donald F. Mull and Jayne A. (Yocum) Mull. Jennifer Graduated from Downingtown High School, Class of 1988. She went on to spend her life loving animals and enjoying being a mother to her five children. Preceded in death by her mother Jayne A. (Yocum) Mull, her sister Donna S. Mull, and her lovely daughter Jayne E. Owens. She is survived by her father Donald F. Mull, of Downingtown; life partner Jay P. Owens, Son Tyler Tolentino, of West Chester; Son Jaydon Owens, and daughters Jenna and Jocelyn Owens. Also survived by, her brother Jeffrey R. Mull and wife, Tammie, of Atglen; and sister Sandi (Mull) Belmonte and husband, Joseph, of Glenmore. Family and friends are invited to P.J. Whelihan’s Restaurant in Downingtown, on February 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a celebration of Jennifer’s life.
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -