(Waldo) Jerome Gates, 95, of West Chester, PA, died on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Pocopson Home in West Chester, PA. Born on March 21, 1922, in Springfield, Illinois, he was the son of the late Robert D. Gates and the late Amy Herbert Gates. He is also predeceased by his wife Gloria L. Gates; both of his sons, Leonard A. Gates, and Jerry W. Gates of West Chester; and his brother Robert H. Gates of Illinois. He is survived by his daughter, Judi Gates, of Albuquerque, NM (boyfriend Colin); his daughter-in-law, Luanne Gates of West Chester, PA; grandson Paul Gates (wife Anitra and their son Sam) of Erie, PA; grandson Aidan Gates of West Chester, PA; and grandson Matthew Gates of Malvern, PA. Jerome went to Lanphier High School in Illinois, then proudly served as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army during WWII, receiving a Purple Heart. After his military service, he attended Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked as a Chemical Engineer and Manager at CertainTeed Corporation for 30 years where he also patented a type of roofing shingle. Jerome was a loving husband and a proud father who appreciated a good pun. He enjoyed relaxing at home with his children, grandchildren, and dogs, watching movies, comedies, sports (Eagles, Phillies, and tennis) and spent time outside in his beautiful back yard. He also enjoyed taking day trips and traveling with his family. They camped in parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maine, and one summer he and Gloria traveled across the country together. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Agnes Cemetery, 1020 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org (, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or by phone 855-448-3997). Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 25, 2019