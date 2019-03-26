Daily Local News Obituaries
Jerry Buckley
Jerry Buckley Obituary
Jerry Calvin Buckley, 87, of Tel Hai Retirement Community, formerly of Malvern and West Chester, PA passed away March 23, 2019. Jerry was born February 9, 1932 in Malvern, PA to the late Jeremiah and Margaret Garret Buckley. Jerry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dottie; his two sons, Jerry Jr. and Harry Neal Buckley; his grandchildren Jerry III, Benjamin, LeAnne, Dana and Randi. He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Benjamin Jr. He was predeceased in 1998 by his first wife of forty-three years, Betty Boulden Buckley. Jerry worked as an electrician on the railroad his whole adult life until his retirement. He loved to travel, garden and work on his antique Ford Model A cars. Relatives and friends are invited to come celebrate Jerry’s life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave. Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 10:00- 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund; 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019
