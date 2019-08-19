|
Jerry D. Taylor, 83, of Homosassa, Florida, formerly of West Chester, passed away on August 14, 2019. Born in McDowell County, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Elihu Taylor and Agnes Mohr. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959. He was a graduate of Goldey Beacon College. He was formerly employed by the former Milprint/Reynolds in Downingtown, and the AFL-CIO. Jerry is survived by his wife, Virginia Taylor, his daughters: Bambi Taylor, Warminster, Brenda O’Donnell, Stowe and Donna Perry (Robert), Coatesville, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and his sister, Bernice Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Worth, Cecil, Delano, and his great granddaughter, Kylie. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 20, 2019