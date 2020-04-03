Daily Local News Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Jess Hayden
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Philadelphia Memorial Park
124 Phoenixville Pike
Frazer, PA
Jess S. Hayden
Jess S. Hayden, 71, of West Chester/Malvern passed away peacefully at his mother’s home on March 31st under hospice care. Known as “the bald guy with one leg” around the town of Malvern he was always ready to lend a hand or greet you with a smile. He was a graduate of Staunton Military academy in Virginia. Upon high school he joined the Marines, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after being wounded in the Vietnam War. Honorably discharged after losing his leg he worked full time at Wyeth until his retirement in 2004, as well as many part time jobs. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Misetic, sister Eva Misetic, and cousins Patricia Wright, Larry Beatty, and Darlene Walker. Jess was a proud Marine who honored all veterans at the memorial park by placing flags on their graves for Memorial Day every year for 35 years. We will continue and honor his legacy at remembrance service with a Marine Honor Guard held at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike Frazer, on May 23rd at noon. (Assuming quarantines are lifted) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Elizabeth Ciunci Foundation. P.O. Box 175 Malvern PA 19355. Jess participated in their annual Butterfly Run for 20yrs. For more info LBRun.org www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2020
