Jesse Edward Murrey, Sr., 74 of West Chester, PA passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1944, to the late Wilson and Laura Murrey Sr. He was employed at Lukens Steel Company for approximately 40 years before retiring in 2006. Jesse was a member of Union local 1165 steel workers, had a love for dogs and had a passion for working on vintage cars. He was preceded in death by four siblings and by his wife of 47 years, Lois Murrey. He leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Jeffrey Bowers, Desiree “Desi” Boyer, Tara Easterling and Jesse “Jay” Murrey, Jr.; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 brothers and sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am with a viewing from 9-11 at Milestone Events, 600 East Market Street, West Chester, PA. Uplifting Life services are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., of West Chester, PA, 610-696-4812, www.debaptiste.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2019