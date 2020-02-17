|
Jessie T. Jacot, 103 of West Chester, PA died Friday February 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was the wife of the late Alfred Robert Jacot. Born August 10, 1916 in Bondsville, PA she was the daughter of the late Antonio Sarmento and the late Anna D’llio Sarmento. Jessie was a member of the St. Patrick Church in Malvern. She was also a member of the Italian Social Club in Paoli and the West Chester Area Senior Center. She enjoyed, cooking, baking, bingo and word search puzzles. Jessie throughout the years was a foster mother to many children and will be remembered for her love of family and friends. She is survived by her children, Jeanne Venito, Patricia A. Moeller, Carl Jacot and his wife Colleen, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons, Robert Jacot, James Jacot, grandson Christopher R. Hribal and siblings, Dominic Sarmento, Ernst Sarmento, Adeline DePalantonio, William Sarmento, and sister, Julia DeFlaviis. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00. Interment will be held in St. Monica’s Cemetery Berwyn PA. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020