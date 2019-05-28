|
Joan Carbo Brewer, age 69, passed away on May 24, 2019. Born May 15, 1950 in Paoli, PA, to the late Joseph Carbo, Sr., and Alida (nee Van der Heide) Carbo.
Joan attended Clarion University and received her bachelor's degree in mathematics. She worked as a dedicated executive at Unisys Corporation for over 35 years. Joan was the widowed spouse to the late William Buffam. She was a loving mother to her two daughters Amanda Steinhardt and Jillian Brewer. Joan was also a loving step-mother to Louise Widmer and Eleanor Buffam and an adoring grandmother to Devin Steinhardt and James Widmer. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Carbo, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Greeting on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment is Private.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory, can be made to , PO Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741 OR City Gate Mission, 17 N 7th Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320
Published in Daily Local News on May 28, 2019