Mrs. Joan D. (nee Micenec) Trembicki, 87, died on June 16, 2020, at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, PA. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a graduate of Hallahan High School in Philadelphia in 1953. The homemaker had been a secretary for the Delaware Valley Distributors for 3 years prior to raising her family. In her married life she lived in Aston, East Goshen and Blakeslee before residing in Lancaster County, PA. She was a former member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in East Goshen and then Christ the King in Blakeslee, finally worshipping at St. Peter Church in West Brandywine. Throughout her church history she formed a widow’s support group, started a prayer chain program, taught the RCIA program, served in a soup kitchen and taught Bible studies in her home for years. Joan loved to garden and enjoyed many visits to Longwood Gardens with her husband and family. She was the ultimate homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard J. Trembicki, a son, Richard J. Trembicki, Jr., three daughters, Karen Trembicki, Linda Trombetti and Denise Trembicki; three brothers, Joseph, Allen and Kenneth Micenec, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a brother Peter Micenec. Relates and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 22, 2020 after 10 AM followed by her funeral mass at 11 AM at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320. Interment will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Peter Church at the above address. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.