Joan E. Wittig (née Rippel), 79, of West Chester, PA passed away on July 14, 2020. Born in 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Adolph and Margaret (née Wilhelm) Rippel. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Wittig; loving mother of Kathy Wittig and the late Richard and James Wittig; devoted grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Joan was an avid reader who loved spending time with her great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, visiting the beach and her daughter’s animals. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service 1:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Pennsylvania, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
