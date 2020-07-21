1/1
Joan E. Wittig
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. Wittig (née Rippel), 79, of West Chester, PA passed away on July 14, 2020. Born in 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Adolph and Margaret (née Wilhelm) Rippel. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Wittig; loving mother of Kathy Wittig and the late Richard and James Wittig; devoted grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Joan was an avid reader who loved spending time with her great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, visiting the beach and her daughter’s animals. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service 1:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Pennsylvania, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
East Brandywine Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved