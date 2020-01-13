|
|
Joan Lamb, 75, formerly of Coatesville, died surrounded by family on Friday, January 10th. She was the wife of the late John H. Lamb, Jr., with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Gay. Joan was a member of St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church and renewed her vows with husband, John at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in 2012. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, gardening, fishing and boating on the Chesapeake, where they kept their boat. Joan is survived by three sons, Mike (Barb), Scott (Laurie) and Steve (Lynn); five grandchildren, Mallory, Kyle, Adam, Sarah and Tim; and a niece and nephew, Kim and Ken Workinger. Joan was predeceased by her sister, Judy Workinger Bell. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville where relatives and friends may visit from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in St. Malachi Cemetery, Coatesville. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 14, 2020