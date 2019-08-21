|
|
Joan Louise Buettner, 85, died on August 10, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living in Malvern, PA. Born February 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA to Gaetano and Rose Andolina, she was preceded in death by her parents and five older siblings. Joan was the widow of Roger J. Buettner and is survived by daughter Donna B. Edwards and sons Douglas P. Buettner, Vincent T. Buettner, Karl D. Buettner, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Joan and Roger raised their family in Malvern, PA while running the family business Malvern Courts Inc. Her interests included cooking, gardening, swimming, reading, needlework and traveling. “Grams” especially enjoyed challenging her grandchildren to a game of Scrabble. A woman of strong Christian faith, Joan was a kind, generous and caring friend to many at her beloved Paoli Presbyterian Church where she was an active volunteer. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South Valley Rd., Paoli. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan’s memory can be made to the Deacon’s Fund at Paoli Presbyterian Church (610-644-8250).
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 22, 2019