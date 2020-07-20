Joan Louise Frank Orr was born on July 9, 1930 at home on the farm in East Bradford Township to the late Norman W. and Sara Bond Frank. She attended Copeland School grades one through six and then entered West Chester Jr, Sr High School in the seventh grade and graduated in 1948. She then entered The Chester County Hospital School of Radiology graduating as a Registered Radiologic Technologist. She then joined the staff at Embreeville State Hospital where she set up and managed the radiology department for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was the only technologist ever hired at Embreeville. In 1977 she married Edward Harper of Avondale who died seven years later in 1984. In 1987, Joan married Peter W. Orr together they became involved in volunteering at the Chester County Hospital, first as members of Chester County Day committee. Joan was responsible for the distribution of the Chester County Day newspaper. Together they joined the May Festival Committee and served as co-chair. Joan served two terms and chair, as well as serving on the Rentals, Raffle and Gala Committees. Peter passed away in 2018. Joan served for many years as Ambassador at the hospital. Joan served for more than fifteen years as President of West Chester Auxiliary. She loved photography and in early years had her own darkroom and produced many black and white enlargements to be entered in the West Chester Camera Club. With the advent of digital cameras, Joan began taking color shots. She was often seen with her camera around the hospital and at friend’s homes. One of her favorite past times was playing bridge, having with three friends established a bridge club in 1948. The club is still active and Joan played until her death. Joan loved cats and had pet cats her entire life. Joan was a lifelong member of The Church of the Holy Trinity serving on Vestry for three terms and including serving as Secretary, Music, Stewardship and as Senior Warden. She was Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a longtime member of Goshen Grange holding offices in the grange. She was a member of Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees, AARP and American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. Joan was the last of six children having been predeceased by her siblings, Norman Jr., George, Grace (Haws), Helen (Macleary) and Lt. James Paul who died in battle in World War II. Services and interment private. Contributions may be made to Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 East Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380 Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181



