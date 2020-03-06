Daily Local News Obituaries
Joan M. Schlimme, 79, of Kirkwood, PA., entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Fred C. and Helen M. (Thompson) Schlimme. Joan graduated from Coatesville High School in 1958, where she was a cheerleader and also played the alto saxophone in the school’s marching band. She worked as the executive director of American Trakehner Association, located in Heath, OH. Joan loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed Fox Hunting, horses, and her pets. Joan is survived by her loving family: Harold Ray Young, husband of Heather of New Providence; Patti Gillen, wife of Ray Steen of Kirkwood; Helen Dahl Morris, wife of Joe, of Ocean Springs, MS; along with Jamie, Jennifer, John, Raylee, Ruth DiObido, Margie Bartone and Jean Morgan. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin J. Gillen. At Joan’s request, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 7, 2020
