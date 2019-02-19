|
Joan C. “Nickie” Nicoladse, 87, of Downingtown, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Simpson Meadows. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor L. Nicoladse, III with whom she shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2014. They met when they both worked for Bell Telephone Company in Philadelphia. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Jane F. Campbell Carney. Nickie was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Ss. Philip and James Church, Exton. In retirement, Nickie and Vic had also lived in Yuma, Arizona and coastal North Carolina on Oak Island. She was employed as a home health aide for various hospice organizations in PA, NC, and AZ and she also volunteered for numerous organizations wherever she was living. She was a wonderful seamstress, enjoyed baking and cake decorating, square dancing and her “Small Church group”. She absolutely loved to crochet, making hundreds of baby booties and blankets. Nickie and Vic traveled with their truck and trailer all over the lower 48 and parts of Canada. Mrs. Nicoladse is survived by her children, Victor J. (Cynthia) Nicoladse of Coatesville, Theresa M. Nicoladse of Greenwich, CT and Patricia N. (Michael) Guiseppe of Downingtown; a sister, Mary Manship and a brother, Neil Carney, both of San Antonio, TX; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Vincent, Loriann, Nathan, Angela, Christopher, Anne, Joseph and Mary and by four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and David Carney. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ss. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd., Exton, where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Burial will be privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Simpson Meadows Benevolent Care Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 20, 2019