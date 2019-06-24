|
Joan Pollock Sangree, of Downingtown, died May 13, 2019. She was 84. A graduate of Downingtown High School, Joan was a sprinter who won gold medals in the Junior Olympics. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. Joan attended the Chester County Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at hospitals and nursing homes in Pennsylvania and California during her decades-long career. She was married twice and had four children: Cathy Pedrick, Chuck Chadwick, Chris Chadwick and Hudson Sangree. She was a loving grandmother to Alex, Elley, Naomi, Julia and Samuel. Joan was the daughter of Charles and Esther Pollock, of Downingtown. She was preceded in death by her brother Dr. Charles Pollock and is survived by her sister Margaret Cushman. Condolences may be sent to Hudson Sangree, 4809 Hillsboro Lane, Sacramento, CA 95822.
Published in The Daily Local on June 26, 2019