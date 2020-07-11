Joan M. “Joannie” Wood (née Kowal), age 68, of Thorndale, PA, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in Phoenixville, PA in 1952, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Loretta (née Zeleski) Kowal. Joannie was the beloved wife of Raymond E. Wood Sr.; loving mother of Raymond E. Wood Jr. (Margaret), Jeremy C. Wood and Daniel R. Wood (Rachelle); dear grandmother of Samantha, Makayla, Kaiden, Daniel, Victoria, Cashlin, Julianna, and Colton; sister of Ronald Kowal (Joyce). She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Kowal (Phyllis). It didn’t matter how you knew her, you were always greeted with a warm hug and, more than likely, a very detailed, enthusiastic story... sometimes twice... with a great deal of passion. That passion was just one of the many things for which she was known in addition to her big heart, gift for crafts, baking creative cakes, and her contagious laugh. If you were lucky enough to make it into “The Family”, you would have known her as Momma Wood from the neighborhood, Mom Wood to life-long friends, Joannie with the great laugh to all who were close to her, Aunt Joannie to her family, and her greatest title was Grammy to her grand kids. Thank you God for the angel we called Mom. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 and 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment St. John’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, Compass, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project
, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate,
600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
.