1/1
Joan Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. “Joannie” Wood (née Kowal), age 68, of Thorndale, PA, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in Phoenixville, PA in 1952, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Loretta (née Zeleski) Kowal. Joannie was the beloved wife of Raymond E. Wood Sr.; loving mother of Raymond E. Wood Jr. (Margaret), Jeremy C. Wood and Daniel R. Wood (Rachelle); dear grandmother of Samantha, Makayla, Kaiden, Daniel, Victoria, Cashlin, Julianna, and Colton; sister of Ronald Kowal (Joyce). She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Kowal (Phyllis). It didn’t matter how you knew her, you were always greeted with a warm hug and, more than likely, a very detailed, enthusiastic story... sometimes twice... with a great deal of passion. That passion was just one of the many things for which she was known in addition to her big heart, gift for crafts, baking creative cakes, and her contagious laugh. If you were lucky enough to make it into “The Family”, you would have known her as Momma Wood from the neighborhood, Mom Wood to life-long friends, Joannie with the great laugh to all who were close to her, Aunt Joannie to her family, and her greatest title was Grammy to her grand kids. Thank you God for the angel we called Mom. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 and 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment St. John’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, Compass, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved