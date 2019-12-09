|
|
Joan B. Worobei, 85, died on December 5 at Riddle hospital in Media, PA after a long and courageous struggle with Parkinson’s disease.Born in Trenton, New Jersey,she was a resident of Hamilton Township and Yardville before moving to Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. Daughter of the late Phyllis and Roy Spranza, she is survived by her loving husband Paul,her daughter and son-in-law Lynn and James Walsh Jr. of Chadds Ford, PA, her son and daughter-in-law Les and Yajaira of North Miami, FL and three grandchildren Jessica, Jimmie and Nicollette of Chadds Ford. She was a long time member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Hamilton, NJ. She worked at Helene Fuld hospital in Trenton and the Naval Air Warfare Center in West Trenton,where she advanced to the position of occupational safety and health inspector, retiring in 1995. Joan greatly enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling and seeing her grandchildren grow up. She was known for her home decorating skills wherever she lived. After a national search, Joan was also chosen to model for information literature about a Parkinson’s medication. Funeral service at Maris Grove Chapel in Glen Mills, PA on December 10. Visitation at 10 AM. Service at 11 AM. Burial will be in St. Vladimir cemetery in Hamilton NJ.Memorial contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation,PO Box 6003,Albert Lea MN 56007-9902 O’Leary Funeral Home Springfield, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 10, 2019