JoAnn Rongaus (nee Boyle), loving wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed to the Lord surrounded by her family on Friday, October 2, 2020 due to complications related to a spinal cord injury suffered in 2011 that left her with paraplegia and wheelchair bound. JoAnn was a graduate of West Chester Henderson High School and obtained her beautician’s license, working as a hairdresser prior to starting a family with her husband of fifty-one years, Kenneth A. Rongaus. JoAnn volunteered and supported her family’s passions, including sports, scouting, St. Agnes Parish and School, the First West Chester Fire Company, West Whiteland Fire Company, and the St. Agnes Knights of Columbus Council #1333. Kenny and JoAnn, known by many as “Mr. and Mrs. Tony”, owned and operated Tony’s Meat Market & Deli on Gay Street in West Chester. The family had owned the business since 1946. Over the years, JoAnn and Ken have helped an untold number of people in our community; whether it was through the donation of delicious food for charity events, to the local food banks or groceries for a family in need. Even after her injury, JoAnn lived an active life, enjoying her time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was often seen at her grandchildren’s sporting events, school functions, and community events. She spent time crocheting beautiful handmade hats and other items for newborns at the Chester County Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Despite the challenges that JoAnn’s injury brought to her, through her strength and love of life, she persevered. JoAnn’s legacy teaches us to live life to its fullest, whatever its challenges, through the help of family and friends. In doing so, her life was really about the strength, love and understanding she gave to others. JoAnn was the daughter of John and Elizabeth “Bette” Boyle in West Chester, PA on May 1, 1948. She is survived by her husband, Kenny, three sons, Christopher (Jennifer), Andrew (Rachel) and Ken (Jenn), eight grandchildren (Grace, Andrew, Aubrey, Evan, Philomena, Amber, Kayleigh and Alex) and her sister, Betty Lou D’Annunzio of Bechtelsville, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9-10:45 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, 233 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment will be private. Donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to either The Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 East Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380 or The First West Chester Fire Company, 70 S. Bradford Ave., West Chester, PA 19382. Arrangements are being handled by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com