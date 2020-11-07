1/1
Joanna T. Kline
It is with great sorrow that the family of Joanna T. (Marchesani) Kline, 84, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Conshohocken and West Chester, peacefully passed away on October 21, 2020 at Shannondell Senior Living. Born in Philadelphia on December 9, 1935 to the late Dominic and Josephine (LaCorte) Marchesani. She was the beloved wife of the late Thaddeus “Ted” Wieczor and the late Richard Kline. Joanna is survived by her brothers, Dominic (wife, Eleanor) Marchesani, Vincent (sister-in-law, Emilia); three daughters, Marie (Bernie) Comber, Denise (Alan) Ross and Michelle (Daniel) Delligatti; step-son, Richard (Heather) Kline; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Weney. Joanna graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia, then went directly to New York City to pursue her career as a professional dancer. After marrying her first husband, Thaddeus “Ted” Wieczor and relocating to West Chester, she founded The Joanna T. Wieczor School of Dance and taught the Vaganova method of classical ballet to all ages. After closing her studio in 1982, she continued to dance until age 78. Joanna was an avid gardener and determined golfer. Joanna’s greatest love was her family and friends and she will be dearly missed by all those whole lives she touched. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 100 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA. To view the livestream of Joanna’s service please click here. The live service will be available for 90 days following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joanna’s memory to the scholarship fund: Pennsylvania Ballet/Ballet School, 100 South Broad Street, Suite 2226, Philadelphia, PA 19102. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 7 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church
October 31, 2020
RIP my dear. Many happy times together . 610-306-8117
Harry Reynolds
Friend
