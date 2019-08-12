|
Joanna R. Varley, 99, of Honey Brook, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hickory House Retirement Home. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Bessie Anderson (nee Androvette) and the wife of Arthur P. Varley until his passing in 1996. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 11:00 AM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown PA 19335. Visitations will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home Downingtown. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 14, 2019