Joanne (nee Woodward) Goleash, 79, of Glenmoore, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Goleash, Jr., with whom she shared 52 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2012. Survived by three daughters, Eileen Goleash, Kim Colman, and Jackie Trullinger. A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, November 26th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where family and friends will be received from 9:15 to 10:45 am. Interment will be private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 23, 2019