Joanne Hutton, 81, formerly of Downingtown, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Sunrise of Exton. She was the wife of Richard Hutton, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Maxie, VA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Emily Varney Justice. Joanne was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and loved to square dance with her husband. She was employed for many years as a secretary at Hamilton Bank, Lebanon Valley College and Hershey Medical Center. She most liked to spend time with her loving family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Deborah Loyer (Stanley), Richard Jr. (Dana), Ginger Davis (Robert); grandchildren, Justin (Jamie), Joshua Davis, David Loyer; and great grandson, Shayce. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Road., Downingtown, PA 19335; where the family will receive guests starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association, . Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, 610-696-0134. Online condolences at www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 20, 2019