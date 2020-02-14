Home

St Peter & Paul Rc Church
1325 E Boot Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
1325 Boot Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
1325 Boot Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Joanne Marie Hurley


1934 - 2020
Joanne Marie Hurley Obituary
Joanne Marie Hurley, 85, died February 9th, 2020, with her family by her side in West Chester, PA. Joanne was born June 20th, 1934, in Bryn Mawr, PA to Joseph and Anne O’Connell and was the eldest of three siblings. Joanne, an avid traveler, believed that world travel was an extraordinary form of education. She and her husband, Captain William T. Hurley, owned Joanne Hurley Travel Consultants where they shared their knowledge and passion for travel with many others. She is survived by her four sons: William, Stephen, Brian, Matthew and their spouses, as well as her eight grandchildren whom loved to spend time with her. Joanne Marie Hurley is preceded in death by her husband, Captain William T. Hurley, her sister, Eleanor Verna and her brother, Robert O’Connell. Services will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Church located at 1325 Boot Road West Chester, PA 19380. The family will be receiving condolences from 9:30am-10:15am, followed by mass at 10:30.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 16, 2020
