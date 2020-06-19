John A. Alberici, of Kennett Square, PA, formally of Berwyn, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. John was the husband of Rita Alberici (nee Frasco). John was an avid golfer. He loved to play with his sons, grandchildren and friends. He loved watching Phillies baseball. He also enjoyed traveling, planning wonderful family trips; his favorite destination was Florida. He will be remembered by his family for his beautiful singing voice and his love of acting. Surviving are his children John Alberici, Jr., Newtown Square, PA, Joe Alberici, West Chester, PA and Nancy Johnson, Phoenixville, PA, as well as grandchildren John Alberici, Michael Alberici and Matthew Johnson. He was predeceased in death by brothers Joe, Albert and George, and sister Ida Beck. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Norbert’s Church in Paoli, PA, on June 19, 2020. Interment followed at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 and Overbrook School For Blind, 6333 Malvern Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Arrangements were with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc., Paoli, PA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.